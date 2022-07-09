South Longford GAA club given go ahead to build spectator stand

Legan Sarsfield GAA have been given the green light by Longford County Council for a proposed public viewing stand and all site works at Smithfield, Legan
The club lodged the plans with the local authority planning office last May.
The proposed stand is to the south of the club. The permission is subject to five conditions.
The conditions are that the club carry out the development in accordance with the submitted plans, that roads and drainage are not affected by the stand, that the finish matches the existing clubhouse, considerations regarding surface water and compliance with national building codes.
