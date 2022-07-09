Gardai investigating vicious Midlands assault which left man in hospital

SHOCKING footage of a man being assaulted in the Midlands on Wednesday afternoon is being circulated on social messaging platforms.

In the footage, apparently recorded on mobile phones, a number of men and women, armed with a variety of weapons, can be seen running after a lone male in the Arden View estate in Tullamore.

Some of the attackers emerge from a car and a weapon can be seen thrown from one man to another for use in the assault.

The victim is seen holding a pitch fork as he runs away before the men who are pursuing him strike him with baseball bats.

The man is then struck several times as he is lying on the ground and as the attack continues, one man appears to be telling others to stop and the men run away.

However, a number of women then approach the scene and kick the victim on the ground, before picking up the fork and assaulting him with it.

In other footage, a male voice can be heard saying: "They have him boys, they're going to kill him."

The same voice then says: "Ah boys, boys, boys... leave him, leave him... you're going to be locked up."

A garda spokeperson said gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred north of the Grand Canal in Tullamore at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, July 6 2022.

"A male, 40s, was injured in the incident and brought to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of his injuries. Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.