10 Jul 2022

Longford man facing criminal damage charges remanded in custody with consent to bail

10 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

A defendant facing criminal damage charges was remanded in custody, but with consent to bail if he meets a number of conditions, at Longford District Court. Aubery Bourke (42) of 36 Harbour Point, Longford was represented in proceedings by solicitor John Quinn.

The defendant was charged with criminal damage on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Judge Bernadette Owens was told that among the conditions Gardaí were seeking attached to bail was that the defendant stay away from his home address.

Mr Quinn said this posed a difficulty for his client. The solicitor noted that Judge Owens had previously “given Mr Bourke a chance”. Mr Quinn said the defendant was “a man in difficulty”.

Judge Owens agreed saying, “I can see he is in distress.”

After a discussion about accommodation Judge Owens remanded Mr Bourke in custody with consent to bail on the defendant's own bond of €100. The bail conditions to be met included that the defendant stay out of Longford, have no contact with the injured party and provide gardai with a mobile phone number.

The judge directed that the defendant receive all appropriate medication treatment in custody and that a psychiatric report be compiled.

