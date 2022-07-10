PICTURES | Sun beams down as south Longford community celebrates reopening of refurbished Ballycloghan Hall

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
There was a great buzz around Ballycloghan on Saturday as people gathered to celebrate the revival of a community space. Ballycloghan Hall has been at the heart and in the heart of the local area for many years.
Originally a two teacher school established in 1847 it has evolved over the last century and a half. The rich and storied history was added to as the official opening of the refurbished Ballycloghan Hall took place last Saturday, July 2. READ MORE HERE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.