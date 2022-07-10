Prison term suspended for assault following Longford court appearance

A defendant accused of assaulting her partner had a three month custodial sentence suspended for a year at Longford District Court.
Stephany Martin (38) with charge sheet addresses of 8 Rafters Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and 8 Knock Na Greine, Granard, Longford was accused of assault causing harm arising from an incident on September 5, 2021.
The court heard the defendant's partner, the victim of the assault, was in court to support Ms Martin. Solicitor Frank Gearty told the judge his client had “served a considerable time in custody on remand” in respect of the matter.
Prosecuting Sergeant Mark Mahon outlined how the defendant came before the court as a result of “a serious assault”.
Having reviewed the matter Judge Owens registered a conviction and sentenced Ms Martin to three months in prison, but suspend it for a period of 12 months on the defendants own bond of €350.
