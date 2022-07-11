Search

11 Jul 2022

Longford / Westmeath TD slams Sinn Féin no confidence vote 'stunt' as 'complete waste of Dáil time'

Longford / Westmeath TD slams Sinn Féin no confidence vote 'stunt' as 'complete waste of Dáil time'

Longford Westmeath TD Peter Burke has described Sinn Féin's no confidence vote 'stunt' as a 'complete waste of Dáil time'

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

11 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

With their motion on the Government this week, Sinn Féin are wasting Dáil time needed for the real issues that matter to people, a Fine Gael Minister and Longford / Westmeath TD has said.

Minister Peter Burke stated, “Sinn Féin’s latest stunt will be a complete waste of Dáil time. The Government and Fine Gael are completely focused on tackling the issues that impact on people’s lives, and Sinn Féin’s politically motivated motion will simply take valuable Dáil time away from that work.

“Fine Gael and the Government are entirely focused on putting more money back in people’s pockets and reducing the cost of living. Sinn Féin are playing political games at a very serious time when work is ongoing for September’s budget.

“We know that people are working hard for themselves and their families, and rising costs are making it ever more expensive to do the weekly shop, to fill the car and pay the bills.

“Fine Gael have led a dynamic response to this by cutting taxes and raising pensions and welfare, the €200 energy credit, increases in back-to-school allowance and SUSI grants, and measures which will come into place immediately at the next budget.

“We are now focused on reducing the cost of childcare for all families as well as reducing student fees and providing more student grants to help with the cost of college. We will continue to build more homes (social, private, cost rental and affordable purchase) ensuring lower rents and giving first time buyers saving for their deposit a grant of up to €30,000. We are helping with the cost of petrol and diesel by keeping excise low and cutting train and bus fares permanently. We will give more people free GP care and lower the cost of medicines, and we want to increase payments for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and the vulnerable

“It’s clear however Sinn Féin are more interested in soundbites than solutions. They consistently fail to suggest any meaningful ideas to help tackle any of the issues we face.

Sinn Fein to table motion of no confidence in Government

Suspended Green TD undecided over support for Government in no confidence vote

Government accused of leaving behind cash-strapped middle income families

“The reality is that Sinn Féin are a danger to this country’s progress. Their high tax anti-business stance would drive investment and jobs out of Ireland.

“This latest stunt from Sinn Féin is ridiculous populism and we will not let it distract from our ongoing work on the issues that matter to people. Fine Gael is pushing for a budget that puts more money back in people’s pockets and reduces the cost of living for all”, Minister Burke concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media