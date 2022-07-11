Ensuring sufficient housing provision in Longford
The Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, issued new national guidelines for the preparation of local authority Development Plans in Longford and throughout the country.
The revised guidelines aim to ensure Development Plans take into account the forecasted amount of housing in an area and that sufficient new homes can be built in key areas of housing demand in Longford.
Development Plans outline where housing, infrastructure and services should be located over a six-year period.
‘Development Plans – Guidelines for Planning Authorities’ is intended as the ‘go-to’ reference manual for all those who may be involved in the often complex process of producing a development plan for Longford.
While principally aimed at local authority planners and councillors, they will also assist citizens and those involved in the sector.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.