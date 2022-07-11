Plans to demolish Longford hotel and pave way for retail and housing development
Plans have been lodged with Longford County Council seeking to demolish an existing former hotel in Edgeworthstown to pave the way for a transformative retail and housing development.
Mayer Oval Ltd submitted their planning application to the local authority last Thursday, July 7.
Their plan involves the proposed demolition of existing former hotel building known as The Park House Hotel, Main Street, Edgeworthstown and attached out buildings, leading to the construction of a mixed use two storey terraced type block.
This would incorporates one retail/commercial space on ground floor level, with one bedroom apartment at first floor level and seven two storey two bedroom terraced type dwelling houses and one two bedroom single storey type dwelling house.
The development would also involve the upgrading of existing entrance, proposed internal access road, car parking, green open space, bicycle stands, electric vehicle charging points, proposed connections to the existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks servicing Edgeworthstown and all ancillary works.
Submissions on the plans can be made up to August 10 and planners are due to announce their decision on the planning application on August 31.
