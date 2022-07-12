Longford planners to decide on ambitious Drumlish Community Hub upgrade application
The community of Drumlish have made an application to Longford County Council to develop the local Community Centre.
Drumlish Community Centre at Hill Street, Drumlish, Longford has made an application for a number of upgrades to the community hub.
The application proposes to reconfigure the existing first floor layout of the existing community centre building to incorporate three individual office or meeting rooms. The proposed rooms will have an accessible toilet.
Also in the plans are proposals for the installation of a passenger lift shaft to service the existing first floor level and the creation of two window one door at first floor level together with proposed construction of a covered emergency escape stairway on the north-eastern façade of the existing community centre building.
The plans also cover the proposed creation of an emergency escape door together with covered emergency escape stairway on the south-western façade of the existing community centre building.
The application was made by the Drumlish Community Centre last week, with the planners signalling they should reach a decision by August 31.
