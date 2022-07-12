Search

12 Jul 2022

Longford planners to decide on ambitious Drumlish Community Hub upgrade application

Longford planners to decide on ambitious Drumlish Community Hub upgrade application

Longford planners to decide on ambitious Drumlish Community Hub upgrade application

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

12 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The community of Drumlish have made an application to Longford County Council to develop the local Community Centre.

Drumlish Community Centre at Hill Street, Drumlish, Longford has made an application for a number of upgrades to the community hub.

The application proposes to reconfigure the existing first floor layout of the existing community centre building to incorporate three individual office or meeting rooms. The proposed rooms will have an accessible toilet.

Also in the plans are proposals for the installation of a passenger lift shaft to service the existing first floor level and the creation of two window one door at first floor level together with proposed construction of a covered emergency escape stairway on the north-eastern façade of the existing community centre building.

Longford man appears in court charged with allegedly harassing Fine Gael senator

A man has been told to stay away from Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy and his family after appearing in court charged in connection to allegedly carrying out a campaign of harassment against him.

 

Taoiseach leads tributes to late Longford District Court Judge and former TD Seamus Hughes

The plans also cover the proposed creation of an emergency escape door together with covered emergency escape stairway on the south-western façade of the existing community centre building.

The application was made by the Drumlish Community Centre last week, with the planners signalling they should reach a decision by August 31.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media