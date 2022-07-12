Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Pat Mannion, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, on Sunday, July 10, 2022 of Pat Mannion, Keel, Ballymahon, Co Longford (Ex An Post).

Predeceased by his daughter Sara Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Collette, son Brendan, daughter Mairead, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening, July 12 from 6 pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass this Wednesday, July 13 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

James (Seamus) Barden, formerly of Ferefad and Fairgreen, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Sunday, July 10, 2022 of James (Seamus) Barden, formerly of Ferefad and Fairgreen, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary-Jane, sisters Maureen, Kitty and Peggy, brothers Brendan, Tommy and Sean.James will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Michael (Lismore), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 12 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mel’s Cathedral on Wednesday, July 13 at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Care Centre Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen McDermott, formerly of St Michael's Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022 of Kathleen McDermott, formerly of St.Michael's Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Austin and Anne and by her ,brother Paddy Joe, sister Helen and by her beloved son Shane.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family , daughters Donna and Samantha ,son John, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren ,sister Anne ,brothers Gus and Johnny, nieces ,nephews ,relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from Glennon’s Funeral home on Wednesday, July 13 to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass will be streamed live, please click here

Elizabeth Galligan, 'Avila' Riverside, Virginia, Cavan / Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, in the loving care of her family and staff of College View Private Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, July 11, 2022 of Elizabeth Galligan, 'Avila', Riverside, Virginia, Co Cavan and late of Aughaconey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved sister Teresa O'Reilly, Dulane, Kells, Co Meath, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her wonderful neighbours and many friends. May Elizabeth's Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Arriving to Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia on Tuesday July 12 for reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 13 at 11am, followed by interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Drumkilly.

Patricia (Patsy) Byrne (née Moroney), Crowsgap, Knockcroghery, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in her 91st year, in the devoted care of the staff at Sonas Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 of Patricia (Patsy) Byrne (née Moroney) Crowsgap, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Susanna. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Marie and Margaret, sons Seamus, Michael, Patrick and Noel, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law Paddy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 19 grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patsy rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday evening, July 12 from 5pm until 7pm (walk through only please) followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Knockcroghery. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, July 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gailey Cemetery. The Byrne family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that Patsy’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday, July 13 at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, on Friday, July 1, 2022 of Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Terenure College Chapel, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Paul’s Section). For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed on the following link - https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl.

House private, please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://www.irishheart.ie/ or Diabetes Ireland - https://www.diabetes.ie/. May he Rest in Peace.

Joseph (Joe) Browne, Cresh Bridge, Drumraney, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Roselodge Nursing Home Killucan, on Monday, July 11, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Browne, Cresh Bridge, Drumraney, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Predeceased by his loving daughter Lisa, brothers Pat and Jimmy, sister Mary. Sadly missed by loving wife Mary, sons Jimmy, Kevin, Joe, Aidan and Paul, daughters Ita and Fiona, grandchildren, Kevin, Séan, Kaysha, Sinéad, Katie, Lisa, Charleigh, Séan, Paddy, Molly, Alma, Rose, J.J. and Margaret, daughters-in-law Catherine, Ann Marie, Thelma and Claudia, sons-in-law Frank, Dave and Sam, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Moate on Wednesday, July 13 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning, July 14 to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Drumraney arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Joe’s family are conscious of Covid in these times and kindly request that people attending are mindful of this. Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to info@hughflynnfuneraldirectors.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to South Westmeath Hospice https://southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations/

Joe’s Funeral Mass with be streamed live on https://ballymoreanddrumraneyparishes.ie/ Drumraney Webcam. House private please.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

