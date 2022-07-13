Longford County Council gives green light for works at award winning and historic Viewmount House

The magnificent Viewmount House in Longford
The owners of Viewmount House have been granted permission by Longford County Council planners to rebuild a defect in the structure.
Dun Farnagh Limited made the application to the local authority planning department to undertake works at the historic building at Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford.
The application was to retain and complete a development within the curtilage of the protected structure.
The work consists of taking down and rebuilding of the apex of a defective gable walls to restaurant annex, the replacement of a defective roof structure and covering over restaurant annex, and taking down and rebuilding a defective inner leaf of stonework to the north and east walls of function room annex.
The application to the planners was made at the beginning of June with the department making a decision this week. The permission is subject to eight conditions.
