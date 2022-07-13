Longford's Sinéad Hussey progresses from ‘The Den’ to coveted RTÉ Midlands Correspondent role

RTE's new Midlands Correspondent is hitting the ground running. Phone calls to Sinéad Hussey have to get to her at the right time as she's now tasked with the role of keeping her finger on the pulse of news in the centre of Ireland.

In fairness it's nothing new to her. Sinéad has covered a wide range of major national news stories in recent years including the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore in January of this year, the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit in Sligo in April, the attack on Kevin Lunney in Cavan in 2019, and the killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea in June 2020.

“I actually wrote to RTE when I was 10 saying there weren't enough people from Longford on the telly,” she tells the Leader as she recalled her first foray into the world of broadcasting.

“I appeared on The Den two weeks later based on that plea. It's just mad to think here in 2022, aged 39, I am now the midlands correspondent, but also work with a lot of colleagues who come from Longford, and Longford town particularly.”

Towards the end of last week RTÉ News announced Sinéad's appointment as the replacement for Lanesboro's Ciaran Mullooly who left RTÉ last year, after 23 years as Midlands Correspondent.

Up to this Sinéad was North East Correspondent, but her first taste of newsroom life was with the Longford News: “I was there on a week's work experience. A lorry overturned in Lanesboro. That was my introduction to journalistic life.”

Radio was her first full time paid gig; Shannonside Northern Sound was followed by LMFM, INN then Newstalk, before taking up a position in the RTÉ newsroom team.

Back in Longford, parents Sean and Mary could not be happier with their daughter's achievement. “Mammy said she had to leave Tesco on Friday because she could not get her shopping done with people congratulating her,” Sinéad laughs, adding, “they know how hard I worked. Sometimes in life you work really hard and have a plan and it doesn't work out, but this is the job I always wanted. There are a lot of other people I thought might get the job, Fran McNulty or Fiona Mitchell, they got different opportunities so it just worked out well for me.”

The posting is a five year contract. “After five years you have to re-interview. So my ambition for the next five years is to do what I did in the north east.

"That is more than just reporting 'bad stuff' or reacting to when things happen. I want to get out there and tell national stories from a regional perspective. That could be telling the cost-of-living stories from a Longford or Tullamore point of view.

"Also getting out to schools, the youth is our future and it's important to hear about the good things that are happening. All too often communities feel you are only there for the bad stories. I will be making a conscious effort to be there for the good stories as well.”

Being from the area is a clear benefit in the role. “Having grown up in the region I have an intimate understanding of the issues and challenges facing people and business. I believe strongly in RTÉ's regional coverage and I want to bring the issues, voices and stories of the midlands to a national audience.”

Locals will be hoping Sinéad sends out a positive message about her home place. “Obviously being from Longford I am extremely proud of the county. I know all the great people and great things that are in the county. Bad things will happen in every town, but it is important people hear about the successes like the Greenway, the Royal Canal development, Center Parcs Longford Forest and how it has benefited the area, they are all great stories and stories I want to tell.”

To take up the new post she must say farewell to her current role. “I've enjoyed telling stories from across counties Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and Meath. At times some of these stories were difficult and sad. So many people opened their doors and hearts to me and I'm grateful for their kindness and friendship,” Sinéad concluded.