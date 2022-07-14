All eyes on return of Longford Westmeath ASADO bash

The ASADO (Argentine Style BBQ) will be held in The Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule (Co. Longford) on Saturday 23 July 2022 with doors opening at 8.30 pm.

At the ASADO attendees will enjoy steak and Argentine Chorizo (sausages) cooked on the grill on the banks of the canal. The meats will be accompanied by an array of salads. Enjoy a glass of Argentine wine to accompany your meal. The food will be followed by an exhibition of Argentine tango. To round off the night, you can dance to the wonderful sound of Johnny Carroll.

The Longford Westmeath Argentina Society was formed in 1989 by a group of people from Longford and Westmeath who had an interest in Irish emigration to Argentina. Many members of this group already had relatives who had emigrated to that country, mostly in the 19th century.

The society, which is non-political, non-denominational and non-profit orientated, was formed with the intention of: preserving the memory; fostering appreciation and renewing local awareness of the Irish migration to Argentina, particularly from counties Longford and Westmeath. Tickets will not be available on the night and must be purchased in advance on or before Tuesday 19 July.

They are available from Una Byrne (087 2938937), or any member of the committee.