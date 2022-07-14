Oldcastle Show returns with a bang on Sunday

The Oldcastle Agricultural Show is set to return with a bang this Sunday.

YouTube singing sensation Fr Ray Kelly returns to Gilson Park along with local musicians Max Mason, The Cup of Tea and performances of line dancing and Irish dancing.

There is substantial prize money to be won on the day. Entries are now being taken in over 350 classes in the Cattle, Sheep, Horse, Poultry and Home Industry competitions on https://www.itsplainsailing. com/org/oldcastleshow

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is holding the Growvite All-Ireland finals in Gilson Park this year. It has a prize fund of €6,000.

Clarkes of Cavan sponsor “The Best Young Farmer Competition” will also be crowned at this year’s show. The contest is open to 16 to 21-year-olds. They will take part in a written general agricultural knowledge test, show off their livestock knowledge and tractor skills.

There will be a prize fund of €1,500 for the winner of the Oldcastle All Ireland Final Young Beef Bullock Championship.

Traditional Meat Company, Oldcastle, proudly sponsor's our new Champion Continental Bullock or Heifer Class with a superb prize list.

The North East Texel Society are also holding their Club Championship at Oldcastle Agricultural Show.

The Oldcastle Family Riding Pony ring will feature a range of fun filled events for two legged and four legged super stars alongside the usual Horse and Pony classes.

The ever popular “Greatest Cockrel of Oldcastle” competition will cause plenty of feathers to be ruffled.

The Automobile Section will have a large range of vintage tractors and machinery including threshers.

Shearers are flocking to the show to take part in the Sheep Shearing Junior and Senior classes. The Show Hall has every class from turf, jam, cakes and decorated wellies and stones for all the children!!

Cavan Vet Hospital sponsors the Oldcastle Dog Show and it has classes for every madra from a purebred to a mongrel with lots of great prizes and rosettes to be won.

Little Miss Oldcastle and the Young Bachelor of Oldcastle will also be crowned on the day. And you wouldn't want to miss the spectacular Birds of Prey which are flying into Oldcastle for the day. With every type of trade stands there will be lots to see and do!! The Food and Craft village has lots of bits to nibble and try on! Children's entertainment on the day!

You can keep up to date with all the latest news from the Oldcastle Agricultural Show on Facebook. Get all your entries in on https://www.itsplain sailing.com/org/oldcastleshow

For more details see www.oldcastleagrishow.com

You won’t want to miss the biggest ever Oldcastle Agricultural Show on Sunday, July 17.