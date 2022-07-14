Longford man disqualified from driving for three years

Sean O'Reilly (52) of Ballymacormack, Longford pleaded guilty to drink driving at Longford District Court.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told the judge that on Sunday, November 7, 2021 Gardaí on patrol at Church Street, Longford encountered two vehicles stopped in the middle of the road following a collision. There were three occupants in one vehicle and one, Mr O'Reilly, in the other. The defendant failed a roadside breath test and a subsequent station breath test gave a reading of 117/100.

Judge Owens described the level as ‘very high’. Sgt Mahon said the defendant had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client was very embarrassed to find himself in this situation. The solicitor said the defendant is from a well respected family and has never come to court attention before.

Ms Baxter said Mr O'Reilly worked in construction, but lost his employment. The solicitor said her client “won't find himself in this position again” adding that the loss of his licence will be a major imposition.

Judge Owens registered a conviction and imposed a disqualification of three years and a fine of €400 with six months to pay.