15 Jul 2022

Longford man receives two year ban and €1,200 in fines for motoring offences

Longford Courthouse.

A defendant before Longford District Court facing a series of motoring offences was banned from holding a licence for two years by Judge Bernadette Owens

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

15 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Marek Pompa (43) of 17 Camlin Mews, Longford pleaded guilty to driving without the necessary documentation and parking in a taxi rank.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told the court that at 7:30 on October 6 Garda spoke to the driver of a vehicle at a taxi rank at Deanscurragh in Longford. The officer noted that there were issues with the vehicle’s tax, insurance and NCT. The driver, Mr Pompa, gave an undertaking to produce them at his local Garda station, but failed to do so.

Fixed charge penalties were issued in respect of some of the offences, but they remain unpaid. Sgt Mahon said the defendant has previous convictions for speeding, driving without road tax and parking in a disabled bay.

Registering convictions Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a series of fines - €400 for no insurance, €200 for no driver's licence, €200 for no NCT, €200 for no motor tax and €200 for parking in a taxi rank. The defendant was also disqualified from the road for two years for the no insurance charge.

