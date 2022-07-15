BREAKING: Gardaí launch investigation after fire breaks out at house in north Longford estate

Granard's Cnoc Na Greine estate
A house has been left effectively gutted by fire after a blaze broke out at north Longford housing estate this afternoon.
The property, which is located inside Granard's Cnon na Greine estate, was left badly damaged after emergency services were called to the scene at around 1:30pm.
No one was injured as three units from Granard and Edgeworthstown attempted to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to other nearby homes.
The scene itself is cordoned off this afternoon ahead of a full technical examination being carried out by forensic investigators.
It comes after the Leader broke details earlier today of a separate incident in Longford town overnight which left a two bedroom bungalow in the Farnagh area of town effectively destroyed.
BREAKING: Gardaí probe underway after fire rips through Longford home
Like in Granard, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.
