Search

16 Jul 2022

Vincent's Longford wins Team of the Year at SVP awards

Vincent's Longford wins Team of the Year at SVP awards

Carmel Mimnagh, Shop Tus Participant; Martha Byrne Shop Volunteer; Paddy Maher Shop Manager and Rose Carrig Shop Volunteer

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

16 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The Vincent’s shop on Dublin Street, Longford has won the Vincent's Team of the Year award in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) North East & Midlands Region.

Shop Manager Paddy Maher also received a Rendu award in the SVP Retail Development programme.

The Rendu award was presented in recognition of his successful completion of the SVP Continuous Development Programme (CDP) which included the study of Customer Care; Team Satisfaction; Compliance, Business Development and Health & Safety in the workplace.

The award is named in honour of Blessed Rosalie Rendu (1786-1856) who was a mentor to the first members of the Society of St Vincent de Paul in France.

The awards were announced following a one-day conference held in Derry on June 20 which discussed how retail can be community based, help reduce poverty and operate in a real sustainable manner.

There are over 234 SVP shops throughout Ireland, trading under the ‘Vincent's’ name. Vincent’s shops are a hugely important aspect of the service SVP provides to those who seek its assistance.

Not only do the shops provide goods at affordable prices and help reconnect people, disconnected by poverty, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is directed back into the local communities.

Vincent’s are also committed to the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle by recycling 97% of donated items.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media