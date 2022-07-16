Search

16 Jul 2022

Athlone and Midlands Samaritans urges people to reach out

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

16 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

The Athlone and Midlands Samaritans are reminding the public that its volunteers are always available, around the clock, to offer a listening ear to anyone who is struggling to cope.

Amid continuing uncertainty, Athlone and Midlands Samaritans are highlighting the power of talking as part of the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign that takes place throughout July.

As part of Talk to Us Month, Branches across Ireland will mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday, July 24, one of the most important days in the charity’s calendar, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It's been a challenging few years for everyone, and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone,” say Athlone and Midlands Samaritans’ “It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing.

"Now that the pandemic restrictions have lifted, Athlone and Midlands Samaritans volunteers are marking ‘Walk with Us’ on Sunday, July 24 to show people they are available 24/7.”

Athlone and Midland Samaritan volunteers, together with families and friends, will be raising awareness of the Samaritans emotional support services and encouraging anyone who is struggling to reach out for help as they walk 7km from the Obelisk Monument in Burgess Park at 4pm on July 24. Members of the community are invited to come along to their awareness stand to find out more about the Branch and its work in the local area.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free at any time and from any phone, even a mobile without credit, on 116 123 24 hours or you can email jo@samaritans.ie

News

