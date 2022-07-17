Search

17 Jul 2022

Longford Summer Stars Reading Challenge launched

Longford Summer Stars Reading Challenge launched

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard; Katie Smith; Acting County Librarian Paula Mulry; Becky Small; Carmel Shaughnessy; Cllr Turlough McGovern; Rosemary Gaynor & Donal McElligott

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

17 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Longford Libraries launched their Summer Stars Reading Challenge at Granard Library on Thursday last, July 7. The initiative aims to encourage children to read more during the summer holidays.

Free of charge, the Challenge will run in all County Longford libraries until the end of August. It is part of the national Public Libraries Right to Read Literacy Programme and supported by Longford County Council.

How to get involved
Children wishing to take part can register at their local library. There they will receive reading cards to be completed and entered into a draw for a chance to win a prize which has been kindly donated by Longford Local Sports Partnership. As part of the programme, there will also be many events and activities, including story times and teddy bear’s picnics, to keep children entertained throughout the summer.

Find out more in the Longford Libraries Summer Stars brochure available at your local library or online at Longfordlibraries.ie.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern said, “The Summer Stars programme is a great way to get children into reading and foster a love of books. I would encourage all parents, guardians and grandparents to take their children and grandchildren to their local library to register.”

PICTURES | Emotional evening as Longford ICA Federation honour Covid-19 volunteers and long serving members

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of beautiful pictures from Longford Leader archive of 2006 Granard Show

Acting County Librarian Paula Mulry added, “Longford Libraries are delighted to announce the return of this fantastic Summer Stars Reading Challenge for children. All our libraries have many fun-filled activities for children to take part in and keep them occupied and busy during the summer months.”

Keep up to date with all of what is happening in your local library, including this initiative, by visiting Longfordlibrary.ie or following us on Facebook and Instagram.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media