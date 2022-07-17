Longford Summer Stars Reading Challenge launched

Longford Libraries launched their Summer Stars Reading Challenge at Granard Library on Thursday last, July 7. The initiative aims to encourage children to read more during the summer holidays.

Free of charge, the Challenge will run in all County Longford libraries until the end of August. It is part of the national Public Libraries Right to Read Literacy Programme and supported by Longford County Council.

How to get involved

Children wishing to take part can register at their local library. There they will receive reading cards to be completed and entered into a draw for a chance to win a prize which has been kindly donated by Longford Local Sports Partnership. As part of the programme, there will also be many events and activities, including story times and teddy bear’s picnics, to keep children entertained throughout the summer.

Find out more in the Longford Libraries Summer Stars brochure available at your local library or online at Longfordlibraries.ie.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern said, “The Summer Stars programme is a great way to get children into reading and foster a love of books. I would encourage all parents, guardians and grandparents to take their children and grandchildren to their local library to register.”

Acting County Librarian Paula Mulry added, “Longford Libraries are delighted to announce the return of this fantastic Summer Stars Reading Challenge for children. All our libraries have many fun-filled activities for children to take part in and keep them occupied and busy during the summer months.”

Keep up to date with all of what is happening in your local library, including this initiative, by visiting Longfordlibrary.ie or following us on Facebook and Instagram.