Longford participants sought for ‘Making Music in the Midlands’

Longford's Angelina Carberry (banjo/mandolin/whistle)
Music Network and Age Friendly Ireland invite people living in county Longford, aged 55 and over to join an exciting music project teaching an array of styles and techniques.
Making Music in the Midlands: the Music Network Teaching Residencies will be led by renowned musicians Alec O’Leary (guitar), Angelina Carberry (banjo/mandolin/whistle), Dan Brouder (button accordion), Adele O’Dwyer (violin/viola/cello), Phil Robson (guitar), Ciaran Wilde (saxophone/clarinet), Catherine McEvoy (flute), and Jacinta McEvoy (guitar/concertina).
The project focuses on returning to playing an instrument and sharing the joy of group music-making.
Applicants must be 55 or over, resident in Longford, and have some previous experience in playing music.
People living in Longford, Laois, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath may apply to participate in any of the residencies. However, priority within each county will go to applicants from that county. The ability to read music is not essential.
In Longford, participants will receive individual and group tuition on banjo, mandolin, whistle, or button accordion from Angelina Carberry & Dan Brouder between August and September 2022 at Ballymahon Library, Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford N39 E5C7.
To apply, visit www.musicnetwork.ie or phone Music Network on 01-4750224. Closing date for applications: Friday, July 22 at 2pm.
