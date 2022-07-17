Theft of paddling pool from Longford store was ‘not a sophisticated offence’

A defendant who stole a paralleling pool from a supermarket will be assessed to see if he is suitable for community service. Martin McDonnell (24) of 114 McKeown Park, Longford was charged with theft arising from an incident on June 30 last.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told the court that on that date, the defendant entered the premises of Aldi on the Athlone Road, Longford, took a paddling pool valued at €130 and left the store past all points of purchase without paying. The defendant entered a plea of guilty to the charge.

Mr McDonnell has eight previous convictions in total primarily for theft and road traffic. Solicitor Fiona Baxter said it was ‘not a sophisticated offence’ and her client had co-operated at all times. She said the defendant had suffered a family tragedy in recent weeks.

The defendant's solicitor told the court Mr McDonnell's wife had returned the pool back to the store and had a letter to confirm this.

Ms Baxter explained that her client, a father of two, borrowed money from a moneylender and was in a financially strained situation at the time.

The legal representative said the defendant is willing to undertake community service. She acknowledged Mr McDonnell has outstanding community service hours from 2019, but explained this was because of Covid restrictions.

Noting that the defendant had ‘significant previous’ convictions Judge Bernadette Owens said she would give the defendant an opportunity. The judge put the matter back for a Probation Service report with a recommendation of 100 hours of community service in lieu of a three month sentence. The defendant was then remanded on continuing bail to October 4 next.