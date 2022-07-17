Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Liam Tuite, Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown after a short illness bravely borne, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 of Liam Tuite, Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Richard (Dick) and mother Nellie (nee Gray), brothers Finbarr and Dick.

Sadly missed by his sister Yvonne and brother Andrew, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law Susan, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, July 18 from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Manor Patient Comfort Fund. House private please. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Mel Forde, France, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, July 15, 2022 of Mel Forde, France, Ballinalee, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jo, son Michael, daughter Elizabeth, partner Antone Kiernan, sister Bridie, brother in law Dan, sister in law Bridget, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful circle of friends, neighbours and his football buddies. May Mel rest in peace.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, Eircode N39K381, on Saturday evening, July 16 from 4pm until 7.45pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal arriving to Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Eircode N39N9C0, at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 17 at 1pm, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House private, please.

Lorraine Cox-Connolly, 42 Sheetrim Road, Derrylin, Fermanagh, BT9 29JB

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Maurice, Ethan, Saorcha & Lewis, on Friday, July 15, 2022 of Lorraine Cox-Connolly, 42 Sheetrim Road, Derrylin, Fermanagh, BT9 29JB. Will be sadly missed by her family, close circle of friends & all who knew and loved her.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Sunday, July 17 at 2 pm to arrive for 2.30 pm Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please at all times to family & close friends only.

John Duffy, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of John Duffy, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary-Jane, brothers Pakie and Tom, sisters Mary and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his wife Katie, sons Pakie and Kieran, daughter-in-law Helen, sisters Betty (England), Anna (USA) and Sr. Kathleen (Drumlish), grandchildren Mark, Colin, Linda and Maria, great-grandchildren John, Anna, Éabha and Tommy, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, July 16 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck for 2pm funeral mass this Sunday, July 17 followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher's Services, Longford c/o Whitney's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Madeline Conroy (née Murphy), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully at her home, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Madeline Conroy (nee Murphy), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Predeceased by her mother Helen (Nellie) and by her infant brother Patrick. Madeline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Declan, sons Nathan and Darragh, father Paudge, sisters Mary (Devlin) and Jennifer, brothers Raymond and John, grandchild Ava, Nathan’s partner Eimhear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Madeline will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, July 17 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, July 18 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Peter Keogh, Ballymacinroe, Cavan, H12 EY62 / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, July 15, 2022 of Peter Keogh, Ballymacinroe, Cavan and late of Drumlish, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, sons Peter and Darragh, brother Eddie (Carlow), brother in law Michael Cullivan (Ricehill), sisters in law Lila and Sheila, daughters in law Kitty and Linda, his adored grandchildren Doireann, Saoirse, Rian, Lucia and Clara, all his nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Ballymacinroe (H12EY62) on Saturday, July 16 from 4pm until 8pm. House private to family and relations at all other times please. Walk through only with no hand shakes and the wearing of masks is very advisable to keep everyone safe. Removal from his home on Sunday, July 17 to St. Aidan's Church, Butlersbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial following mass in St Aidan's Cemetery, Butlersbridge.

Rose McCormack (née Gannon), Lisawarriff, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Our lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Rose McCormack (nee Gannon), Lisawarriff, Carrickboy, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband James and sons Bernard and Hubert. Sadly missed by her daughter Marell, sister, Brigeen (Barry), son-in-law Ian, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, Kieran, Clare, Declan, Michael and Daniel, nieces, nephews, many friends and neighbours, especially Emelda and family. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Saturday afternoon, July 16 from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral on Sunday, July 17 after 11am Mass in St Mary's Church, Legan, followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

Bridget Bailey (née Purtel), Ardsallagh Woods, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Dublin 12, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Sonas Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Bridget Bailey (née Purtel) Ardsallagh Woods, Roscommon and formerly of Limekiln Close, Manor Estate, Dublin 12.

Beloved wife of the late Christopher and much loved mother to Connie, Barbara, Ciaran, Sean, Brian and the late Eoin. She will be very sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 13 grandchildren, her great-granddaughter Valentina, sister-in-law Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of good friends. Rest in Peace Bridget.

Reposing at the home of her son Sean, Hyde Court, Roscommon on Friday evening, July 15 from 6pm and again on Saturday, July 16. Removal on Monday morning, July 18 at 9am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin at 1pm approx. The Bailey family very much appreciate your support at this time. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Western Alzheimer’s Association. DONATE HERE

Please note, the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday, July 18 at 9.30am by CLICKING HERE

Thomas Donohoe, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, July 15, 2022 of Thomas Donohoe, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and late of Cavan Mineral Waters and Gleesons Wholesale Depot, Kells.

Loving husband of Bernie. Predeceased by his Father Michael, his Mother Alice and his brother Peter.

Beloved Father of Philippa, Aisling, Ciara, Rachel and son Odhrán. His beloved grandchildren, sister Catherine, brothers Seán, Michael, Oliver and Norbert. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, July 16, from 4pm to 7pm. Walk through only no hand shaking or hugging, please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 17 at 1pm in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. May he Rest in Peace. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Paliative Care Cavan C/o Funeral Director or any family member.

Kathleen Moriarty (née McGovern), James Street, Kiltimagh, Mayo, F12 R5C8 / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022 of Kathleen Moriarty (née Mc Govern), James St, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo and formerly of Cloverhill, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Katie, sisters Mary (Baby) and Joey, and her brothers Francis Michael, Felim and Pat. Beloved wife of Tom, adored mother of Katherine, Elizabeth, Anne and Stephanie, cherished Nana of Katie, Kenan, Leonie and Kirsten and beloved sister of Frankey (Dublin). Deeply missed by her sons-in-law Eugene (McKiver), Joseph (Walsh) and Derek (Martin), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, sisters-in-law Tess, Lucy and Kathleen, brother-in-law Jimmy, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in James St, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo F12 R5C8 on Saturday evening, July 16 from 6pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. The funeral cortège will leave the family home on Sunday, July 17 at 12.45pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Mayo Roscommon Hospice mailto:admin@hospice.ie c/o John McHugh, Funeral Director. Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.kiltimaghparish.org

Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in London surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Ken. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family; son Paul, daughters, Sharon and Anita, sons-in-law Greg and Matthew, daughter-in-law Jo, grandchildren James, Ella, Oliver and Jack, sister Maura Plunkett, brothers Hughie (Maureen), Michael (Pauline) and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place on July 19 at St Michael’s RC Church, 25a Woodfield Lane, Ashtead KT212BQ and committal at Randalls Park Crematorium, Randalls Road, Leatherhead KT22 OAG. Funeral will be streamed live : www.stmichaelsashtead.org.uk (time to follow) A mass to celebrate Nancy’s life, will take place at a later date in St Mary's Church, Carrick.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;