17 Jul 2022

Stylish Longford lady among Best Dressed finalists at Irish Oaks raceday at the Curragh

Most stylish winner, Danielle Gingell from Claremorris, County Mayo, centre, with finalists Anne Marie Corbett, Cork, and Sinead Sheridan, Longford. Picture: Tony Gavin

Longford Leader reporter

17 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Sinead Sheridan was among the Best Dressed Lady finalists at the Barberstown Most Stylish competition at the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

Sun tan lotion and ice creams were in huge demand at the Curragh for Juddmonte Irish Oaks day as glorious summer sunshine basked down on thousands of lucky racegoers with temperatures reaching 26 degrees Celsius.

It was all about the ladies at racing headquarters in the Co Kildare track as the classic Juddmonte Irish Oaks, one of the most prestigious races in the world whilst off track celebrity broadcasters and style judges Marty Morrissey and Sinead Kennedy were on hand to pick the Barberstown Most Stylish competition winner, Danielle Gingell from Claremorris, County Mayo.

The other finalists were Sinead Sheridan (Longford) and Anne Marie Corbett (Cork).

Winner Danielle scooped the unusual prize of a 'Curragh Lady for Life' title bestowed by Barberstown Castle as well as a goody bag of other fantastic prizes.

Danielle Gingell at the Curragh. Pictures: Tony Gavin

Danielle wore a vintage-style outfit from Self Portrait, a hat by Marc Millinery and her mother’s necklace and earrings.

On the track, Jessica Harrington won the big race of the day with Magical Lagoon.

Judge Sinead Kennedy; Ted Robinson, Barberstown Most Stylish winner Danielle Gingell; Amanda Torrens, Barberstown and judge Marty Morrissey. Picture: Tony Gavin

CEO of The Curragh Racecourse Brian Kavanagh said" “We had an amazing weekend with a fantastic Irish winners with great style and families having lots of fun. We were blessed with a stunning sunshine both days and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves."

