Longford to roll out red carpet for 9th International Farrell Clan Rally this week

Members of the Farrell Clan from all corners of the globe will arrive in Longford today Monday, July 18 for the 9th International Farrell Clan Rally.

The inaugural rally was held in 1993 and was a truly international affair attracting visitors from Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, as well as Great Britain and the USA.

Chairman, John Farrell, believes that this rally will attract even bigger crowds to the county this year with a new delegation arriving from Iowa and Virginia in the US, Nova Scotia in Canada and Sheffield in England.

“We will welcome back many of our old friends from New York, Philadelphia, Buenos Aires, Texas and many other places who we are delighted to see returning.”

The Rally commences with the opening of an exhibition of Farrell Memorabilia in the Library on Monday July 18 at 12 noon.

Registration will take place in Coffee House 45, Dublin Street between 2pm and 4pm.

At 6pm a plaque will be unveiled in the Remembrance Garden in memory of deceased members of The Farrell Clan.

A Civic Reception will be kindly hosted by Longford County Council in Áras an Chontae on Monday evening, at 7pm. This will be followed by a parade through the town which will be led by Longford Pipe Band.

The parade will travel from Áras an Chontae through Water St, Main St, Dublin St, New St and conclude on the Market Sq at 9pm. Afterwards participants will retire to Clarkes traditional Irish pub.

The Farrell Clan Committee appeal to all Farrells and indeed all Longfordians to come out and welcome their visitors to the county and participate in what promises to be a very colourful parade.

On Tuesday, July 19, the assembled Clan will undertake a tour of North Longford.

The Rally tour on Wednesday, July 20, will take the Clan to Mid-Longford. The journey will start with Longford's newest public building, a state-of-the-art Library in Edgeworthstown.

On Thursday, July 21 the Clan will visit Ardagh and Abbeyshrule.

There is a workshop on researching family history with guest speaker Martin Morris on Friday morning, July 22 at 10am in Longford Library. The Farrell Clan will also launch their new website www.farrellclan.ie at this event.

The rally concludes at The Farrell Clan Banquet in The Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night at 7pm.