Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Liam Tuite, Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown after a short illness bravely borne, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 of Liam Tuite, Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Richard (Dick) and mother Nellie (nee Gray), brothers Finbarr and Dick.

Sadly missed by his sister Yvonne and brother Andrew, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law Susan, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, July 18 from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Manor Patient Comfort Fund. House private please. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Selby Lang, Drumkeelwick, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, July 18, 2022 of Selby Lang, Drumkeelwick, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his sons David, Tristan & Christopher, their mother Louella, his adored granddaughters, Lucy Mae, Ruby Rose and Eloise, daughter-in-law Rosie, sisters Pamela, Irene, brother Melvyn, his many good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 19. Graveside prayers and burial in Arva Church of Ireland on Wednesday, July 20 at 2.30pm. House private please.

Rachel Smyth (née Gilligan), Fairymount, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in Northport, Long Island, New York on Sunday, July 17, 2022 of Rachel Smyth (née Gilligan), Northport, Long Island, New York and formerly of Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Bennie Smyth (Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) her parents James and Cecelia (Fairymount), her sister Nellie Duignan (Knockvicar) and brother-in-law Austin Duignan, her brother Michael Gilligan and sister-in-law Nora Gilligan (Fairymount). Sadly missed by her son Berney, his wife Peggy and grandsons Brian and Pierce; her son John and his wife Rita and granddaughters Olivia and Dara, her son Brendan and her daughter Paulette, her beloved brother Noel and sister-in-law Kitty, her beloved brother John and sister-in-law Sara. Finally, Aunt Rachel will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews and friends who always found an Irish welcome in her house on Long Island. She may have lived in New York but her heart was always and forever in Fairymount.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Saturday, July 23, in Long Island, New York. May Rachel's gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Rachel's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/rsmyth

Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, in Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 of Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene & Michael, his sisters Bernadette (Melvin) Ballina, Rene (Gillespie) Birmingham, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday evening, July 20 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Thursday, July 21 at 12 noon followed by private cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Eithne McPartland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital, previously in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick-on Shannon, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 of Eithne McPartland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Mary and Josie. Eithne will sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Breege, Patricia and Martina, sons-in-law Seamus, Anthony, Thomas and Tom, grandchildren, Lorraine, Jason, Keith, Darragh, Patrick, Teresa, Aisling, Niamh and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Monday evening, July 18 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving at 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 19 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. House strictly private, please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Due to the resurgence of the Covid virus, please keep everyone safe, mask wearing is advisable, refrain from handshaking and be mindful of social distancing protocols. The family thanks you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in London surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Ken. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family; son Paul, daughters, Sharon and Anita, sons-in-law Greg and Matthew, daughter-in-law Jo, grandchildren James, Ella, Oliver and Jack, sister Maura Plunkett, brothers Hughie (Maureen), Michael (Pauline) and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place on July 19 at St Michael’s RC Church, 25a Woodfield Lane, Ashtead KT212BQ and committal at Randalls Park Crematorium, Randalls Road, Leatherhead KT22 OAG. Funeral will be streamed live : www.stmichaelsashtead.org.uk (time to follow) A mass to celebrate Nancy’s life, will take place at a later date in St Mary's Church, Carrick.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

