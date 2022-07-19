Big celebrations as popular local couple exchange wedding vows

Frankie Duffy and Niamh Toolan who were married at St Cecilia’s Church, Curraghroe
The marriage took place on Friday, July 15 at St Cecilia’s Church, Curraghroe of Frankie Duffy and Niamh Toolan.
The couple celebrated afterwards with a reception at the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon.
The Grealy Family and staff at the Abbey Hotel Roscommon extended their warmest congratulations to the wedding couple, Niamh and Frankie and wished them both and their extended families and friends every health and happiness for the future.
The St Barry's club also passed on their best wishes. "Congratulations to St Barry's player Niamh Toolan and Frankie who tied the knot in Curraghroe at the weekend - may ye have a long and happy life together!"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.