22 Jul 2022

Longford retailers receive online development support

Thomas Lyons

22 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Two Longford retailers will receive funding to enhance their online presence following an announcement by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The grants announced are to “exploit new opportunities” online.


Fabiani Boutique and Spirit Clothing will receive funding under the scheme to help local retailers diversify and digitalise their operations to future proof their business. The applicants will receive a grant ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €64,000.


Welcoming the announcement Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise and TD for Longford and Westmeath, Robert Troy said the scheme was open to retailers who already have an online presence and a physical store: “It is targeted at enhancing their online capabilities and presence so they can best exploit new opportunities and attract new customers.”


Since 2018 more than 700 projects from retailers based in Ireland have been approved for €28.3m in funding through the Government’s Online Retail Scheme. Recipients from this latest call are based across all counties in Ireland and are from a number of sectors, including hardware, pharmacy, clothing and furniture.


Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English spoke of the importance of such supports: “Retailers are at the heart of our communities across the country so the Government are delighted to support an additional 216 local businesses as they take this next step to increasing their sales capability by further developing their online offering.”

