Search

22 Jul 2022

Ballymahon Niftys motorbike fun run raises €5,000 for Defibrillator Group

Ballymahon Niftys motorbike fun run raises €5,000 for Defibrillator Group

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

22 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The hum of engines set the tone for a successful fundraiser that will have positive health benefits for the people of Ballymahon. Sunday's Honda 50 and Motorbike Fun Run was held in aid of the Ballymahon defibrillator group.


Organiser Darren Mulledy was delighted with the way the run went. “We have hit our target of €5,000, this is all down to a huge community effort, people and groups and businesses working well together.”


Darren thanked all who supported the event, “We saw over 50 bikes turn up to support Ballymahon Nifty's & Motorbike fun run in aid of Ballymahon Defibrillator Group. Every thing was in our favour on Sunday with the sun shining.”


Riders came as far as Meath, Monaghan and Kildare to take part.
“We'd like to thank our main sponsor for our event Egan's Motorcycle Clothing & Accessories & Egan Tyres & Service Station, Ballymahon. Also thanks also to Brian and Lizzie who raised €160 proceeds of sale of lines for the hamper. This was added in to the funds raised.”


Darren pointed out that every single euro raised will go back into the local Defibrillator group to help them replace six old outdoor heated cabinets that are damaged due to age related issues. “A huge thanks to everyone who donated lovely prizes for our raffles, thanks to the ladies who did the registration, sold raffle tickets, donated food and helped with serving it to our riders when they came back to Ballymahon Day Care Centre,” Darren explained.


There was a great sense of community spirit leading up to the event, two local pubs Foigha Bar and Lounge and Murray's of Maghera held social nights when combined raised over €1,000.


Darren spoke of the importance of everyone who helped out. “Without the support of our local business community, local groups our fundraiser wouldn't have been as successful. Thanks to Ballymahon GAA, Tang Muintir Community Council for the loan of tables and chairs. Breda Greaves who allowed us to use the Day Care Centre so we could served refreshments to all the riders. Thanks also to Lyons of Ardagh who sponsored water at our first stop in Ardagh, it was really appreciated by everyone as temperatures was hitting 30 degrees especially with all the biker gear.


“Our community Garda Emma Kiernan who goes above and beyond the call of duty when we are holding any fundraising events in our area. Kate Jackson for the lovely Drone footage of the run on Sunday, its lovely to look back on the day's footage. Again I can't thank our Marshals enough who did a brilliant job yesterday and kept us all safe. JP Compton who supplied us with his break down services and had to come to a few riders aid on Sunday,” Darren commented.


He concluded by saying people can continue to donate to the fundraiser: “Both Mike Egan and myself are delighted how the day went and we hope to have the presentation in the next week or so to Ballymahon Defibrillator Group. Online donations will be left open for anyone who'd like to donate a few bob.”


Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/DarrenMulledy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media