Ballymahon Niftys motorbike fun run raises €5,000 for Defibrillator Group

The hum of engines set the tone for a successful fundraiser that will have positive health benefits for the people of Ballymahon. Sunday's Honda 50 and Motorbike Fun Run was held in aid of the Ballymahon defibrillator group.



Organiser Darren Mulledy was delighted with the way the run went. “We have hit our target of €5,000, this is all down to a huge community effort, people and groups and businesses working well together.”



Darren thanked all who supported the event, “We saw over 50 bikes turn up to support Ballymahon Nifty's & Motorbike fun run in aid of Ballymahon Defibrillator Group. Every thing was in our favour on Sunday with the sun shining.”



Riders came as far as Meath, Monaghan and Kildare to take part.

“We'd like to thank our main sponsor for our event Egan's Motorcycle Clothing & Accessories & Egan Tyres & Service Station, Ballymahon. Also thanks also to Brian and Lizzie who raised €160 proceeds of sale of lines for the hamper. This was added in to the funds raised.”



Darren pointed out that every single euro raised will go back into the local Defibrillator group to help them replace six old outdoor heated cabinets that are damaged due to age related issues. “A huge thanks to everyone who donated lovely prizes for our raffles, thanks to the ladies who did the registration, sold raffle tickets, donated food and helped with serving it to our riders when they came back to Ballymahon Day Care Centre,” Darren explained.



There was a great sense of community spirit leading up to the event, two local pubs Foigha Bar and Lounge and Murray's of Maghera held social nights when combined raised over €1,000.



Darren spoke of the importance of everyone who helped out. “Without the support of our local business community, local groups our fundraiser wouldn't have been as successful. Thanks to Ballymahon GAA, Tang Muintir Community Council for the loan of tables and chairs. Breda Greaves who allowed us to use the Day Care Centre so we could served refreshments to all the riders. Thanks also to Lyons of Ardagh who sponsored water at our first stop in Ardagh, it was really appreciated by everyone as temperatures was hitting 30 degrees especially with all the biker gear.



“Our community Garda Emma Kiernan who goes above and beyond the call of duty when we are holding any fundraising events in our area. Kate Jackson for the lovely Drone footage of the run on Sunday, its lovely to look back on the day's footage. Again I can't thank our Marshals enough who did a brilliant job yesterday and kept us all safe. JP Compton who supplied us with his break down services and had to come to a few riders aid on Sunday,” Darren commented.



He concluded by saying people can continue to donate to the fundraiser: “Both Mike Egan and myself are delighted how the day went and we hope to have the presentation in the next week or so to Ballymahon Defibrillator Group. Online donations will be left open for anyone who'd like to donate a few bob.”



Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/DarrenMulledy