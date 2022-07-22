Longford man Joe Doran to host his charity walk for Huntington's Disease on Saturday

The gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions and return to a new post Covid normality will see the re-emergence this Saturday of one of Longford's most well supported and popular fundraisers - Joe Doran's Huntington's Walk.
Boyle's Lough Key Forest Park will once again provide the backdrop to an event which has raised thousands of euro for charity in recent years.
Members of the public are once again being urged to throw their weight behind Cullyfad man Joe's battle with a disease he has bravely borne for the best part of two decades.
The route, a 5km walk, is being billed as the perfect opportunity to raise awareness and funds for people impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Participants are asked to gather at Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle, Co Roscommon from 10am with the walk itself starting at 10:45am.
Donations are also invited by simply logging on to www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ JoeDoranHDWalk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.