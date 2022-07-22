PICTURES | Longford musicians, singers and dancers shine brightly at Leinster Fleadh Cheoil in Portlaoise

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
County Longford was very well represented by members of Joe Callaghan CCÉ, John Dungan CCÉ and Lios Breac-Longford CCÉ at the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil held in Portlaoise on the week of Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.
A massive congratulations to all who competed and represented their county with great talent. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
In total, Longford brought home a total of 55 medals, of which there were 23 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.
All those who won 1st & 2nd place will go on to represent Leinster in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar which runs from Sunday, July 31 to Sunday, August 7.
The following are the results: -
Cormac Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ - 2nd Fiddle U12; 3rd Banjo U12; 2nd Mandolin U12; 3rd Sean Nos Dance U12
Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 3rd Fiddle 15-18; 1st Bodhrán 15-18; 1st Ceili Drums 15-18
Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ - 2nd Button Accordion 15-18; 2nd Melodeon 15-18
Ava Donohoe, John Dungan CCÉ - 1st Piano Accordion U12; 2nd Accompaniment U12; 1st English Singing U12
Maria McKenna, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Piano Accordion 12-15; 1st Sean Nos Dance 12-15
John Skelly, Ballymore CCÉ - 2nd Uilleann Pipes O18; 2nd Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs O18
Oran Lennon, Lios Breac-Longfoirt CCÉ - 1st Mouth Organ 12-15
Seánna Donohoe, John Dungan CCÉ - 2nd Banjo 12-15
Dearbhaila Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd Mandolin 15-18
Amber Fitzpatrick, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd Piano U12
Áine Fitzpatrick, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd Piano O18
Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Melodeon O18; 3rd Accompaniment O18; 1st Lilting O18; 2nd Newly Composed Tunes
Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Miscellaneous 15-18; 2nd Accompaniment 15-18
Maria Ledwith, John Dungan CCÉ - 1st Accompaniment 15-18
Thomas Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 3rd Ceili Drums 12-15
Tomás McCann, Lios Breac-Longfoirt CCÉ - 1st Fiddle Slow Airs U12
Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 2nd Whistle Slow Airs O18
Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 3rd English Singing 15-18
Erin O’Floinn, Saidhbh O’Floinn, Cadhlagh De Bhrun, Chantel O’Huigin, Emer Ni Mhaoilmheadha, Roisin Ni Grainne, Sorcha Sinead O Sirideain, Etain Ni Uiginn, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies 12-15
Erin O’Floinn, Lean Nic an Tuil, Geraroidin O Heidhin, Ciara O Heanna, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies 15-18
Saidhbh O’Floinn, Cadhlagh De Brun, Cathal O’Raghallaigh, Sean O’Raghallaigh – 1st Half Set, Mixed U18
Andriú Ó Dúic, Longford - Qualified, Comhrá Gaeilge U9
Róisín Ní Mhaonaigh, Lios Breac-Longfoirt, Qualified Comhrá Gaeilge 9-11
Dylan Hanly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - Qualified, Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18
Laoise Hanly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - Qualified, Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18; 1st Scéalaíocht 15-18
Chloe Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Storytelling 12-15
Shauna Manning, Lios Breac-Longfoirt CCÉ - 1st Scéalaíocht 12-15
