All eyes on Arva as Agricultural Show makes long awaited return

The Arva Agricultural Show Society have been working for the last two years putting the various parts of this year’s annual county Cavan event in place, since our last Show took place in 2019.

On Sunday, July 24, the Society will hold its 63rd Annual Show on Arva Show Field.

With a number of changes made to the over 200 classes available there is plenty of choice for people looking to enter in either the Livestock or Home Industries Section.

The committee hope to see a large number of entries this year in Vegetable and Baking Sections with more and more people growing and baking their own.

While it is a great opportunity to see Award-Winning Animals, there is also an abundance of Baking, Flowers and Vegetables on show.

In recent years the entries for the Photography Section and also the Dog Show have grown immensely. Entries will be taken at the Dog Ring for the Dog Show on the day of the show. On the day, the ‘Bonny Baby’ competition and the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gent are entered in good spirit.

This year the Show will have a massive LED Outdoor Big Screen (16ft x 9ft) which will show the All-Ireland Football Final, with full audio, so you wont miss a ball being kicked!!!

Special attractions on the day include Sheep Dog Demonstrations and the wonderful Birds of Prey with their selection of Birds doing flying demonstrations. Also there will be a FREE kids play area with bouncy castles & face painting etc.

This Year the Show hosts the Qualifiers for

-The Kildysart Two Year Old Filly All Ireland Championship

-The Colt Foal All Ireland Championship

-The Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship

-The Irish Draught Colt Foal Championship

-Aldi Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship 2022

-Aldi Irish Angus Tréad na hEireann

-IHFA YMA Championship League 2022 Qualifiers

-The All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship

-The All-Ireland Non Pedigree Suckler Heifer Championship

-The All Ireland Junior Young Stockperson Championship 2022

-The Gain All-Ireland Championship

-The All-Ireland Gun Dog Championship

-The Fleetwood Paints All-Ireland Amateur Painting Competition

-The All Ireland Bread Baking Championship

-The Bord Bia Bia 7 a Day Best in Season Kitchen/Garden All Ireland

-The Bord Bia All-Ireland Quality Potato Championship

-The Quality Onion All Ireland Championship