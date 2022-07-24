Search

24 Jul 2022

Longford auctioneer awarded Diploma of Recognition

Fintan McGill

Fintan McGill with IPAV President Gerry Coffey

Reporter:

News Reporter

24 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Fintan McGill of DNG McGill Longford was presented with a Diploma of Recognition for his services on the board of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, by new IPAV President Gerry Coffey of Williamstown, Co Galway.

The event took place at the annual conference of IPAV held at the Hodson Bay Hotel Athlone recently.

IPAV supports over 1,500 members across the 32 counties. One of its primary objectives is to uphold, advance and promote professional standards and competence among its members.

The institute operates a comprehensive system of professional education and development for existing members and for those wishing to enter the profession.

It introduced the ‘Blue Book’ European valuation standards to Ireland in 2013. This is the standard recognised by the Irish Central Bank and the European Central Bank for which it holds default status over all other valuation standards in the event of any valuation conflict arising.

IPAV works with other stakeholders and with policymakers to try and influence the development of a sustainable property market where people can buy, sell or rent properties according to their needs.

