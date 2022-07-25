PICTURES | People of South Longford and Kenagh pay tribute to dedicated and popular retiring Garda

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
A large gathering of local people assembled at the Kenagh Community Centre last Saturday evening, July 16 to give a big send off and thank you to retiring Garda Brian McManus.
Brian retired from active service from the Garda force on July 1 after twenty four years in Kenagh Garda Station. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
The large crowd who attended was a good indication of Brian's popularity over a broad area of South Longford.
A big spread of refreshments were prepared and served up by a local committee who left no stone unturned to make it an enjoyable night for everyone especially for Brian and his extended family who were present.
A number of local people spoke in praise of Brian's dedicated service accompanied by background music.
No doubt a night to remember thanks to the local committee, those who prepared food and who subscribed to the presentation of a well deserved envelope.
Thanks to all and thanks to Brian, your shoes will be hard to fill.
