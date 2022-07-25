Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 25, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022 of Mary Giblin (née Frizzelle), Prospect House, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family.



Beloved wife of the late Michael John. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken daughters, Margaret (Silke), Catherine (Faller) and Geraldine (Murphy). Adored grandmother of Katherina, Lidia, Frank and Peter, and great grandson, Alex. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, Seán and John and her many nieces and nephews in Ireland and America.



Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo on Tuesday, July 26 from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Removal this Wednesday, July 27 to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for 11.00 am Mass followed by burial in the Church Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Messages of condolence for the family may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie. Reunited with her loved ones. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Madge Glennon (née Ewing), Coolderry, Four Roads, Roscommon, F42 N603

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022 of Madge Glennon (nee Ewing), Coolderry, Four Roads, Co Roscommon, F42N603, and late of Arvalee, Killyclogher, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Predeceased by her baby son Michael and baby grandson Fionn. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, neighbours and friends.



She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband John Joe, her adored children Sean (Taughmaconnell), Robert (Dysart), Paul (Longford), Marie (Four Roads), Gerald (Dysart), Michael (Canada), Elizabeth (Roscommon), and Catherine (Athlone), her treasured grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, Caoimhe, Billy, Luke, Adam, Diarmuid, Katie, Bobby, Oonagh, Ben, Thomas, Ciaran, Molly, A.J., Seán, and Ailbhe, her daughters-in-law, Emer, Sadie, Geraldine, Fiona, and Gina, her sons-in-law Terence, Adrian, and John, her brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. May Madge Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan, on Tuesday evening, July 26 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 27 from her home to The Church of Christ the Good Shepard, Four Roads, for Funeral Mass at 12pm, and its live stream can be viewed via this LINK. Burial afterwards in Tisrara Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, c/o Dempseys Funeral Directors, to Roscommon Palliative Care Team. Messages of Condolences can be left using the link on rip.ie.

Margaret Jane (Gretta) Matthews (née Drury), Clough, Kenagh, Longford / Cavan



The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022 of Margaret Jane (Gretta) Matthews (nee Drury), Clough, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Tunnyduff, Co. Cavan. Gretta passed away peacefully in the loving and gentle care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

Gretta will be sadly missed, and remembered with love, by her husband Jimmy, brothers John (Dundalk) and Archie (Tunnyduff), sisters in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends and neighbours. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.



Resting at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home (Eircode N39 C597) on Monday evening, July 25 from 5pm until 6.30pm. Walk through only. Removal on Tuesday, July 26 to arrive at St. George's Church of Ireland, Kenagh, (Eircode N39 YV83) for funeral service at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this sad time.