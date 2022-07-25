Pandemic bonus payment "needs to be paid immediately", says Longford senator

Senator Micheál Carrigy has called for the immediate payment of the Recognition Payment of €1000 for frontline healthcare workers
Senator Micheál Carrigy has called for the immediate payment of the Recognition Payment of €1000 for frontline healthcare workers.
The payment was first announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in January and comes despite staff at St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford receiving their bonuses at the beginning of July.
ALSO READ: Longford's St Joseph's frontline workers to receive €1000 Covid bonus payment by end of month, say HSE
Senator Carrigy said in April the HSE was given formal permission to pay the money and at that point contacted local managers in hospitals to identify who is eligible to receive the bonus.
Senator Carrigy continued: “As of Friday, 8 July, 68,943 eligible HSE staff have received payment around the country. This number excludes Section 38 agencies which are estimated to have paid 20,000 staff to date thereby bringing the total number of employees paid to 88,943.”
Senator Carrigy concluded: “Payment to Section 39 employees, agency staff and those who worked in private nursing homes are still unsure as to when they will receive their payment.
"It is now over 7 months now since this was announced, and I think it is only fair that these workers get this long overdue payment into their bank account”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.