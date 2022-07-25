Search

25 Jul 2022

Pandemic bonus payment "needs to be paid immediately", says Longford senator

Pandemic bonus for frontline workers expected in next payroll

Senator Micheál Carrigy has called for the immediate payment of the Recognition Payment of €1000 for frontline healthcare workers

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

The payment was first announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in January and comes despite staff at St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford receiving their bonuses at the beginning of July.

Senator Carrigy said in April the HSE was given formal permission to pay the money and at that point contacted local managers in hospitals to identify who is eligible to receive the bonus. 

Senator Carrigy continued: “As of Friday, 8 July, 68,943 eligible HSE staff have received payment around the country. This number excludes Section 38 agencies which are estimated to have paid 20,000 staff to date thereby bringing the total number of employees paid to 88,943.” 

Senator Carrigy concluded: “Payment to Section 39 employees, agency staff and those who worked in private nursing homes are still unsure as to when they will receive their payment. 

"It is now over 7 months now since this was announced, and I think it is only fair that these workers get this long overdue payment into their bank account”.

News

