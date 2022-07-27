Exciting programme for Longford's Cruthù Arts Festival

Longford's annual celebration of artistic talent kicks off this week as Cruthù Arts Festival brings a plethora of events across a range of creative disciplines.

The six day festival runs from yesterday (Tuesday, July 26) to next Sunday (July 31) where visitors, local, national and international will enjoy the temporary art galleries in Longford town, experience live free music performances and street art and attend theatre, music and literature events. The aim in 2022 is to engage the public through new creative engagements involving local, national and diasporic creators.

Yesterday's opening night was the central exhibition in Longford Library featuring the work of Phil Atkinsons. Today (Wednesday, July 27) the ReActors will see the Mostrim and Legan Players perform a series of original one act plays in the large ballroom of the Longford. A Night At The Pictures will feature short films in Backstage Theatre hosted by Lee Williamson and Eric Fitzgerald.

Thursday boasts a diverse line up with Curious State street performance at Pig Market Lane, Longford Street Signs a lecture in the Cathedral Crypt by Dr Eddie McParland, a String Quartet performance in the Cathedral, The Trinitones will perform at the Cathedral Crypt.

For Friday a trip to the Visual Artists Gallery in the Old Providers building is well worth a view, there are also spoken word performance, Be Well Yoga, Literary Tales with guest speaker Nuala Sherry and the astonishing Roisin O Supported By Laura Jo Music at St. John's Church.

Saturday has a packed programme with paint and afternoon tea to start the day. Black Paddy's first performance is at the Town Centre, while Corvenieos Circus will carry out a show on the Market Square. A candle lit ceremonial cacao and nourishing yoga rest will provide a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, while Neon will bring high energy entertainment to PVs.

The Sunday schedule starts with the annual Bilberry walk in Ardagh with guest speaker. There's Children's Yoga and a nature crafts workshop. Clown Orchestra, Circus Fergus, Poetry Corner, yoga and spoken word performance all precede the crowing glory f the Festival when Ham Sandwich take to the stage of the Longford Arms ballroom.

Cruthù has something for every family member, check out the Cruthù website for details and times.