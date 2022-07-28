'Oak & Bird' brings magical dance to south Longford

Dance artist Rosie Stebbing
One of Longford's most important artistic hubs, Shawbrook, will stage a thrilling new production this Friday. 'Oak & Bird' is an intriguing blend of music and dance and will continue the dance studio's Forest Festival programme.
Performances in Shawbrook's Forest Stage celebrate work created by their artists in residence. Shawbrook bring to life an amazing and diverse program with fortnightly performances by leading dancing artists and musicians under the Forest Festival banner.
Widely regarded as a centre of excellence for dance and performance, Shawbrook has fostered a nurturing environment of dance creativity for over 35 years. From humble beginnings, Shawbrook is now home to dance studios, a theatre, an outdoor stage, a forest of oak, ash, and beech trees and a suite of accommodation.
The Forest Festival is an exciting series providing a wonderful opportunity for local and national audiences to feed heart and soul with unique performances by some of the best local and international dancers and musicians at the wonderful Forest Stage.
'Oak & Bird' features the talents of Anna Mullarkey, Sive (Sadbh O’Sullivan), Ornella Dufay Miralles, Rosie Stebbing and Emma Lohan. Electronic and folk musicians Emma Lohan, Anna Mullarkey, Sive (Sadbh O’Sullivan) have created a soundscape to augment the creative energies of dance artists Rosie Stebbing, Ornella Dufay-Miralles.
This unique and special collaboration explores the theme 'Oak & Bird' within the wonderful surroundings of Shawbrook. The performers will take the audience on an aural and visual journey through Shawbrook forest culminating in a celebration of all that is nature, dance and music at the Oak tree stage.
'Oak & Bird' will be staged this Friday, July 29 at 7:30pm. Early booking advised. Tickets, available on Eventbrite, are limited.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.