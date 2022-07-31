Search

31 Jul 2022

Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 31, 2022

Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 31, 2022

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

31 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Denis (Dinny) Mathews, Cartrons, Kenagh, Longford, N39 H0F1

The death has occurred at home of Denis (Dinny) Mathews surrounded by his loving family on 30/07/2022. Denis is predeceased by his wife Mary, his parents and siblings Jimmy and Mary McGann. Denis will be forever missed by his family, sons David and James, brother Bernie, sisters Nuala, Eileen and Anna, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Cartrons, eircode (N39 H0F1), from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock on Sunday 31st. Removal on Monday 1st August, to arrive to St. Dominic's Church, Kenagh, for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock, followed with burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Rest in Peace Denis.

Sr Margaret Maguire, Tallaght, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred yesterday (Saturday) of Sister Margaret, Daughters of Mary and Joseph, Tallaght, and late of Lisnacreeva and California, 30 July, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff, Cedar House Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her loving DMJ community, her dear sister, Kathleen (Sister Brigid DMJ) and beloved nephew, Ciaran Kavanagh. Predeceased by her parents, Mary Ann and Bernard, sisters and brothers. Margaret will be sadly missed by her community, her sister, nephew and cousins.

Reposing in DMJ house, Bancroft Road, Tallaght D24 HCA2, on Sunday, 31 July. Removal to Saint Mary’s Priory, Tallaght, for Mass of Thanksgiving on Monday, 1 August, at 1.30pm https://www.churchservices.tv/tallaght, followed by burial in Saint Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis.

Richard Walsh, Toome, Ballymahon, Longford

The death has occurred of Richard Walsh, Maspeth, New York and East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly from Toome, Ballymahon, Co Longford peacefully, after a long illness.

Pre-deceased by his Mother Ann(Nan), father Edward(Ned) and brother Michael. Richie will be forever remembered by his heartbroken family, wife Fiona, daughters Tara and Kelly, sisters Kathleen, Ann, Mary and brothers PJ, Edward, and Frank and a large circle of extended family and friends.
  
Reposing in Joseph J funeral home 23 North 9th st East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania 18360 on Thursday August 4th from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass the following day, Friday August 5th at 10am in St Matthews Church 200 Broadhead ave East Stroudsburg PA 18301.

 

