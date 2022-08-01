Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 1, 2022

The recent death has occurred of Bernadette Browne (nee Kiernan), Lisnabo, Newtownforbes, Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family at the Beacon Hospital Dublin.



Pre-deceased by her parents Eddie and Delia. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Paddy, daughter Rachel, son Stephen, sisters Mary and Patricia, brother Eddie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (walk through only) on Wednesday, August 3 from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning, August 4 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownfrobes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

For those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to, they may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on rip.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Peadar Ó Maoláin, Cormac Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Loughrea, Galway / Longford



The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 of Peader Ó Maoláin (Moylan), Cormac Street, Tullamore and formerly of Main Street, Loughrea, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.



Pre-deceased by his parents, by his sister Anne and Thérese, brothers Bernard and Thomas. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family Sr. Mary (Columban Sisters), brother-in-law James Sweeney (Longford), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam



Peader will repose at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea (H62 KF63), on Tuesday, August 2 from 10.30am -11.30am followed by removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, burial afterwards in The Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea. Peader’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link www.churchservices.tv/Loughrea.

For those of you who may have liked to attend but are unable to, they may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on rip.ie.

Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Drumhaldry, Moyne, Longford, N39 W3V5



The recent death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Drumhaldry, Moyne, Longford, peacefully at home after a short illness.



Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers Paddy (U.K.), Peter and Phil, sisters Philomena (U.S.A.), Katie (U.S.A.), Rosie (Dublin), Anna-B (Dublin) and Mary and by his infant granddaughter Megan. Joseph will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family, wife Lewesa-Mae, sons Joseph and Thomas, daughters Mary, Philomena and Veronica, sister Helen (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Joe, Síog, Roísín, Emmet, Enda, Ciara, Paul, Chelsea, Ellie, T.J., Danny, Eoghan, Kate, Emma and Abby, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.



Reposing at his residence (N39 W3V5) on Tuesday, August 2 from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. House strictly private outside of reposing times, please. Joseph’s funeral cortege will leave his house on Wednesday, August 3 at 11.30am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Cavan General Hospital, c/o Dolan Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernard (Bernie Joe) Lannon, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 of Bernard (Bernie Joe) Lannon, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully, in the loving and excellent care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, in his 90th year.



Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Teresa, sisters Mary, Elizabeth, Bernadette, Teresa and Josephine, and nephews Eugene and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, relatives, lifelong neighbours, carers and many friends. Rest In Peace.



Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, August 1 from 5p.m. (walk through only please) followed by removal at 6:30p.m. to Carniska Church to arrive at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 2 at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Lissonuffy Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions still in place, those attending Bernie Joe's funeral are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing. Condolences may be left on rip.ie.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Leo Mayo, 10 Bowden's Court, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 of Leo Mayo, 10 Bowden's Court, Castlecomer, Kilkenny & formerly of 4 Rockwell Park, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.



Predeceased by his parents Johnny & Mary, his sisters and brothers. Leo will be sadly missed by his daughters Linda and Caroline, sons Michael and Adrian, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.



Reposed at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Sunday, July 31 from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning, August 1 at 11am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: Cloghparish.

May leo rest in peace. Please use the online condolence link on rip.ie to offer the family your sympathies and share memories of Leo.

Marie Donohoe (née Curry), Springtown, Granard, Co Longford



The recent death has occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022 of Marie Donohoe (nee Curry), Springtown, Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully at the General Hospital, Cavan.



Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas children Joe, Michael (Cliona), Paul (Monica), Caroline (Pamela), Noel (Shauna) and Eamon (Nicole), brothers, Eamon and Brendan, grandchildren Ella, Fiadh, Orla and Ciara, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.



Removal from her home on Monday morning, August 1 at 11.30am arriving St. Bernard's Church, Abbeylara for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in local cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please,donations in lieu if desired to https://copd.ie/donate/

Norah Gildea (née O'Reilly), Kiltymooden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The recent peaceful death has occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022 of Norah Gildea (nee O'Reilly), Kiltymooden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, in the care of the dedicated staff of Ballinamore Nursing Unit.



Beloved wife of the late Sean. Norah will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons and daughters John, Eileen, Carmel, Shane and Martin, her sister Teresa, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins and by her very good neighbours and friends. Norah was a very special person to each of her thirteen much loved and loving grandchildren, all of whom hold a treasure of wonderful memories of times spent with her in Kiltymooden. Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Sunday, July 31 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 1 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing protocols. A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on rip.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Peter McVerry Trust.