Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 2, 2022
J.P Donohoe, Larkfield, Dring, Longford, N39 H2H9
The recent death has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022 of J.P Donohoe, Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, adoring family; daughters Ellen Marie, Kate, Kristine, son David, son in law Ruairí, brother Michael, sisters Maureen (Offaly) and Marcella (Granard), sister in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Éabha, Rían and Niamh, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. May J.P Rest in Peace.
Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, August 2 from 4pm until 9pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 3 at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford, N39EY17, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, August 3 with no flowers, by request please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Longford and the Oncology Unit, Cavan General Hospital. The family respectfully request a walk-through only with no hand shaking please. Funeral Mass can be streamed live on "Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta" Facebook page. For those who may have wished to attend but are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the "Condolences" section on rip.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.