Search

02 Aug 2022

Emissions figures reflect post quota decisions driven by Government policy

Emissions figures reflect post quota decisions driven by Government policy

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

02 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

IFA President Tim Cullinan said recent emissions figures for agriculture reflect decisions made by farmers, based on Government policy, after the abolition of milk quotas.
“Farmers were urged to expand and have invested heavily in their businesses. They are committed to doing their fair share to see emissions reduce by 22% by 2030, but it will take time for the substantial changes in practice that are taking place at farm level to be reflected in the emissions figures” Tim Cullinan said.

Senator Micheál Carrigy has said we need to opt for the lower end scale in relation to agricultural emissions and we can target farmers to invest in rooftop solar panels and other technology to incentivise carbon credits: "Whilst it is right to set ambitious targets for carbon emission reductions we must not place all the blame on both farmers and rural dwellers. As we know the Irish food sector is a huge industry and it is something we need to protect fiercely."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media