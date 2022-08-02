Emissions figures reflect post quota decisions driven by Government policy

IFA President Tim Cullinan said recent emissions figures for agriculture reflect decisions made by farmers, based on Government policy, after the abolition of milk quotas.
“Farmers were urged to expand and have invested heavily in their businesses. They are committed to doing their fair share to see emissions reduce by 22% by 2030, but it will take time for the substantial changes in practice that are taking place at farm level to be reflected in the emissions figures” Tim Cullinan said.
Senator Micheál Carrigy has said we need to opt for the lower end scale in relation to agricultural emissions and we can target farmers to invest in rooftop solar panels and other technology to incentivise carbon credits: "Whilst it is right to set ambitious targets for carbon emission reductions we must not place all the blame on both farmers and rural dwellers. As we know the Irish food sector is a huge industry and it is something we need to protect fiercely."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.