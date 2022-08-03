Search

03 Aug 2022

Ballymahon Town Team in artisan market plan

Ballymahon Town Team

Cllr Pat O'Toole, Peter Dennehy, Andrú MacGiolla Rí, Liam Natton, Christy Mannion, Niall Dowler, Michael Farrell, Jenny White and Ronan Lennon

Reporter:

News Reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ballymahon Town Team are currently in the process of establishing the Artisan Market in the town centre.

The market aims to be run once a month involving local traders who want to display & sell their products & produce.

Speaking to this week's Longford Leader Niall Dowler spoke of his delight to finally be bringing this project to its optimum fruition.

“We’re now finally in a position to form a sub committee that will have oversight and a pivotal position to oversee the running of this market.

“It was a big undertaking to take this project on & we had encountered a number of speed bumps along the way but it never swayed our determination.

“As I said before it’s a nice committee to work with as we have excellent in-house expertise & we work cohesively.

“This committee is committed to working for the town of Ballymahon and I think we’ve delivered on that.

“We have various members who have lobbied and delivered massively for the community in particular to all three schools in terms of financial fundings to ensure that our young people are catered for and that these schools are not left wanting for anything.

“Aside from that which I think was a very important point to make the Ballymahon Town Team will continue with our endeavours to work on behalf of the community to meet their needs, improve the social infrastructure and also the social fabric of the town.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the members involved but I do know that I regard this committee as a flagship for the town that are committed to assisting voluntary organisations,

Niall went on to say that the Ballymahon Town Team will establish this sub committee to oversee the running of the market & wanted to encourage anyone who has interest or enquiries in participating to get in contact.

