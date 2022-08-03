Search

03 Aug 2022

Joyous scenes in Drumlish as popular Longford couple say 'I do'

Joyous scenes in Drumlish as popular Longford couple say 'I do'

Sinead Corrigan and her husband Sean Tobin outside St Mary's Church in Drumlish following their recent wedding

Reporter:

News Reporter

03 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

There were happy scenes in Drumlish in recent days as Sinead Corrigan, daughter of Jodie and Von and Sean Tobin, son of Ted and Marie, Clondra, who exchanged wedding vows in St Mary’s Church Drumlish.

 

The beautiful bride was attended to by her Chief bridesmaid Lorraine Corrigan, bridesmaids Claire Dowler, Amanda
Byrne and Kerry Brady.

Best man was John Brady with groomsmen being Gary Dolan, Jimmy Joe Neary and Stephen Cassin.

Pageboys were Oìsin Tobin and Freddie Brady.

A memorable reception was later held in Mullingar's Annebrook Hotel.

We join your friends and family in wishing your little family many years of health and happiness.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media