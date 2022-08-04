Search

04 Aug 2022

Ross wants new pedestrian crossing at Edgeworthstown's former Park House Hotel

The Park House Hotel and 11 Church Street, Edgeworthstown, will go under the hammer at the next Allsop Space property auction on Tuesday, July 1.

Local authority officials are to examine the prospect of installing a new pedestrian crossing at a busy junction beside Edgeworthstown's Park House Hotel

Liam Cosgrove

04 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Local authority officials are to examine the prospect of installing a new pedestrian crossing at a busy junction beside Edgeworthstown's Park House Hotel.

Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross was informed of the news after seeking the traffic calming measure to be installed at last week's monthly meeting of the local authority.

“I was contacted by a number of residents in relation to a busy junction at the Park House,” he said.

“There is a housing estate nearby that has a large number of young children and what is needed kis a safer place for these families to cross.”

The meeting heard that an assessment had been drawn up to facilitate such a measure with the focus now expected to centre on possible funding streams to fast-track the project.

It comes after plans were lodged earlier this month to demolish the long established hotel.

Proposals submitted by applicants Mayor Oval Ltd provide for the construction of a mixed use two storey terraced block including a ground floor retail space and a first floor one bedroom apartment.

