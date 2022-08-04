Ross wants new pedestrian crossing at Edgeworthstown's former Park House Hotel

Local authority officials are to examine the prospect of installing a new pedestrian crossing at a busy junction beside Edgeworthstown's Park House Hotel
Local authority officials are to examine the prospect of installing a new pedestrian crossing at a busy junction beside Edgeworthstown's Park House Hotel.
Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross was informed of the news after seeking the traffic calming measure to be installed at last week's monthly meeting of the local authority.
“I was contacted by a number of residents in relation to a busy junction at the Park House,” he said.
“There is a housing estate nearby that has a large number of young children and what is needed kis a safer place for these families to cross.”
The meeting heard that an assessment had been drawn up to facilitate such a measure with the focus now expected to centre on possible funding streams to fast-track the project.
It comes after plans were lodged earlier this month to demolish the long established hotel.
Proposals submitted by applicants Mayor Oval Ltd provide for the construction of a mixed use two storey terraced block including a ground floor retail space and a first floor one bedroom apartment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.