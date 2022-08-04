Search

04 Aug 2022

Judge demands attendance of Longford man accused of failing to complete community service order

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

News Reporter

04 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A man who failed to show for a court application by probation services regarding his failure to complete a community service order was warned he would be the subject of a bench warrant if he was not before Judge Bernadette Owens at the start of September.

Michael Nevin of 12 Glebe View, Longford was sentenced to 240 hours of community service for a breach of Section 3 of the non fatal offence against the person. Probation officer Helen Lowe brought the application for the breach of a community service order before Judge Owens at the sitting of Longford District court.

The probation officer said that on May 24 the matter was adjourned to allow the subject of the application, Mr Nevin, complete 50 hours of community service. However Mr Nevin had not attended on any occasion.

Solicitor for the defendant Frank Gearty, explained that his client had been in court that morning, but left because he was on his way to a community service appointment.

Mr Gearty pointed out that his client has completed 190 hours of community service adding: “His behaviour is considerably better and he is moving in the right direction.”

Judge Owens said she would give the defendant the benefit of the doubt and adjourned the matter to September 6, but warned that if Mr Nevin wasn't not in court on that date a bench warrant would be issued.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media