Longford-Westmeath TD welcomes extension of popular Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

Junior government minister Robert Troy has hailed the extension of the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme
Junior Minister for Trade Promotion Robert Troy has given a ringing endorsement to the Government's announcement to extend the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme with an additional investment of €1.4m bringing the total allocated to this Scheme to €4m.
The Scheme will be extended until 12 noon on the 10th of August or until the funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.
The Night-Time Economy Support Scheme (NTESS) was launched on 22nd June providing funding of €2.6 million to pubs, nightclubs, cafés and other suitable licenced/unlicensed premises to support the provision of entertainment during off-peak times.
The aim is to promote an increase in footfall in our cities, towns and villages as well as providing artists with paying gigs and customers with a more alternative, diverse and inclusive night-time offering.
This initiative is in support of 2 recommendations in the Report of the Night-Time Economy Taskforce.
The Scheme has proved popular with industry and venue owners willing to stimulate the Night-Time Economy in their areas and Minister Martin has now increased the funding available and reopened the Scheme.
“I am delighted that the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme has been extended with an additional €1.4 million available to businesses and venues," said . This scheme offers a more sustainable night-time offering across the country including in my constituency of Longford and Westmeath. I hope the businesses and venues in the midlands benefit from this extension and continue to create a bright and vibrant night-time economy.”
Applications can be made for the scheme through the dedicated application website from 12 noon on July 27th 2022. Anyone who has submitted a full application and received an acknowledgement need not reapply.
Applications are invited under 2 separate strands:
Strand A: Licensed premises –pubs, restaurants and wine bars, nightclubs and other suitable licensed premises that operate in the Evening and Night-Time Economy, who want to trial a series of events/cultural activities (minimum of 4 events) during off peak times from Monday to Thursday (excluding weekends) from 6pm onwards.
Strand B: Unlicensed premises – cafés, including cafés that may have their premises in a retail outlet, dry bars, local galleries and other suitable non-licensed premises, who want to trial a series of events/cultural activities (minimum of 4 events) in the later evening or night-time hours from 6pm, with a commitment to open until at least 9pm in the evening, from Monday to Sunday.
The entertainment/cultural events must be of a participative or performance nature and can include but not limited to the following:
· live music, including electronic music, performance
· comedy nights
· dance either performed or a participative event
· literature or poetry nights
· theatrical productions or plays
· craft events
· art/photographic exhibitions
The Night-Time Economy Support Scheme has been developed in consultation with representatives from the night-time economy sector.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.