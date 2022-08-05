New building laws heap strain on Longford tradesmen and first time buyers in midst of cost crisis

High installation costs brought about by a renewed focus on retrofitting of homes and newly built A-rated dwellings is driving prices upwards, causing financial headaches for tradesmen and consumers alike.

North Longford electrician Eamon Nertney said the switchover to more modern forms of cabling in new and existing homes is one such instance that is proving especially problematic.

“It's (new rules) to make sure that if a house goes on fire there is no toxic fumes in the cables and depending on the house it could add on €1,000 in the difference,” he said.

It may sound modest compared to other industry linked price rises, but for tradesmen like Eamon it has brought with it its own set of challenges.

“I am still busy but I would have had plans for a couple of houses (to be wired) and I’ve just had to tell them I wouldn’t be able to price them now,” he said.

“I have had to take a hit on some aspects of material as things are just so volatile at the minute. In our game, the way things have gone there is no other choice but to pass on the increase in costs.”

He said that encumbrence has resulted in one young man he knows of having to shelve his own house building desires having seen projected costs spiral by €70,000 in just a matter of months.

“If things keep going the way they are you will see a lot of private individuals holding off on building,” he said.