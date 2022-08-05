New cycling infrastructure earmarked for busy Longford road

Longford Municipal District members have green lighted a plan for cycling infrastructure on the Ballinalee Road.

Cathaoirleach Gerry Hagan (FG) introduced the council proposal to the members.

Elected representatives were asked to consider the adoption of a Part 8 for works on the N63 Ballinalee Road. Part 8 allows for the application of planning permission for projects by local authorities.

The proposed development consists of a range of measures for the thoroughfare. This includes street improvement works between the junction of Ard Michael estate and the N63/N4 junction.

The proposed works also include the a cycle track and footpath within the existing verges, junction tightening works, a new controlled pedestrian and cycle crossing point, the planting of native hedge screening and trees, provision of upgraded street lighting, road signage and markings, landscaping, and all ancillary site works along the N63, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town.

“It's to be hugely welcomed,” Cllr Seamus Butler, who proposed the motion, said, “It's going to be the longest dedicate cycle ways in the town environs. It navigates a 2km circuit.”

Cllr Butler asked for clarification on who funds the development at it's located on a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) road.

Council officials told the Longford MD members that the National Transport Authority oversaw the budget, presently committing funding of €350,000 to the project, but adding that the local authority will have to acquire additional funding as that will not cover the entire cost.

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Peggy Nolan.