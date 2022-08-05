PICTURES | Throwback to yesteryear in Longford as 2006 Scoil Mhuire class celebrate graduation

Glamorous young ladies Ciara McBrien, Anne Belton, Elaine Lillis, Claire Hannon, Eadaoin Flynn, Bernadette Kiernan, Louise Yorke and Laura Farrell at the Scoil Mhuire grad
Glamorous young ladies Ciara McBrien, Anne Belton, Elaine Lillis, Claire Hannon, Eadaoin Flynn, Bernadette Kiernan, Louise Yorke and Laura Farrell at the Scoil Mhuire grad
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.